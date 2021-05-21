The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Watch: Joe Biden cracks up the room with his response to a Fox News question about UFOs

Category: World Hits: 5

Watch: Joe Biden cracks up the room with his response to a Fox News question about UFOs

Fox News personality Peter Doocy, the son of Fox News personality Steve Doocy, got to ask a question at President Joe Biden's Friday news conference.

The younger Doocy was ridiculed in March after complaining about not being called on by the president.

But on Friday, he got to ask a question.

"I think it's interesting, President Obama says that there is footage and records of objects in the skies, these unidentified aerial phenomenal and he says we don't know exactly what they are," Doocy said. "What do you think that it is?"

"I would ask him again," Biden replied as the crowd laughed and then applauded.\

Watch:

Peter Doocywww.youtube.com

image
image.png?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/05/biden-fox-news-ufos/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version