UN Calls for Israel-Palestine Ceasefire to Be Respected

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday called for respect for the recent ceasefire between Israel and Palestine and called on the leaders of the warring parties to start a "serious dialogue" on the root of the conflict.

"I welcome the ceasefire between Gaza and Israel after 11 days of deadly hostilities," the top UN official told a press conference.

Guterres stressed that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the future Palestinian state and no effort should be spared to achieve genuine national reconciliation.

The Secretary-General noted that the agency is committed to working with both the Israelis and the Palestinians, and pointed out that there must be a return to peaceful negotiations "to end the occupation and allow for the two-state solution to be realized."

He also stressed the need for the international community to work with the UN to develop a plan to support reconstruction and recovery in the occupied Palestinian territory and to strengthen its institutions in the wake of the violence that has left considerable damage.

Guterres also acknowledged the role of the mediating countries between the parties, Egypt and Qatar, which, he said, have worked "closely" with the UN to help restore calm in Gaza and Israel.

The ceasefire announcement announced Thursday for a "bilateral truce" went into effect early Friday morning.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israel's intense attacks on Gaza over the past week have left at least 232 people dead, including 65 minors, 39 women, and 17 elderly people.

