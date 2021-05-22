Pakistan-China Cordial Relations Growing: Pakistani PM

Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 01:45 Hits: 4

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the cordial relations between Pakistan and China are growing deeper and stronger day by day.

Speaking virtually at the inauguration ceremony of the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2), Khan said that Friday marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and apart from the ever-strengthening bilateral ties, the people-to-people contacts have also become deep-rooted with the passage of time.

He said that the reason behind the deep-rooted bond is that "Pakistanis believe that China is a friend which will always stand by them in their hard times, which has developed an emotional association in their hearts with China."

"We are lucky that our deep friendship is with a country from which we can learn a lot. The way China progressed quickly has a great example for Pakistan to learn," the Pakistani prime minister said.

Khan lauded China for making a huge success in eradicating absolute poverty. "I will say that eradicating poverty is just like winning a big battle, and it did not happen in one day. I believe that Pakistan can learn how to lift its people from poverty."

He said that the greatest mission of his government is to lift people out of poverty and China is a great example for the ruling party because "there is no other country in the world which has set such an example to follow."

Khan also said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will open new prospect of development in the fields of agriculture and industrial development with the support of China after bringing great improvement in energy supply and infrastructure in Pakistan.

Khan said that his country badly needs clean energy projects and the K-2 will carter the need, adding that the power plant will not only enable the transfer of technology from China but also equip local people with skills to use the state-of-the-art technology.

The K-2 is the first foreign nuclear power unit using Hualong One, a Chinese domestically designed third-generation reactor that has a design life of 60 years and meets the strictest safety standards in the world.

