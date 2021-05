Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 20:38 Hits: 3

Germany classified Britain a "virus variant area" due to the spread of the COVID-19 variant first identified in India. The warning means stricter restrictions and quarantine measures for those arriving from the UK.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-germany-declares-uk-a-virus-variant-region/a-57628027?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf