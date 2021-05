Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 19:34 Hits: 2

The Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday agreed to end state financing of coal-fired power plants by the end of this year, and to "mostly decarbonise" electricity supplies in the 2030s.

