Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo: 'Jihadism is an immediate threat for Western Africa'

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, granted FRANCE 24 and RFI an interview against the backdrop of the Paris summit on the financing of African economies. He said that he sees the jihadist terrorism that's striking the neighbouring Sahel region as "the most important security challenge" for Ghana and the other 14 ECOWAS countries. He also called the Covid-19 vaccine coverage a "scandal", as less than 2 percent of vaccines administered worldwide have been in Africa.

