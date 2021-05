Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 06:44 Hits: 5

A remote-controlled Chinese motorised rover drove down the ramp of a landing capsule on Saturday and onto the surface of the Red Planet, making China the first nation to orbit, land and deploy a land vehicle on its inaugural mission to Mars.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210522-china-s-martian-rover-takes-first-drive-on-red-planet