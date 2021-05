Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 05:05 Hits: 4

​​​​​​​PETALING JAYA: Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s pro-vice-chancellor has come forward to refute claims that Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is linked to Freemasons after a picture of him was being circulated on social media. Read full story

