Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 07:23 Hits: 6

KOTA KINABALU: The vaccination programme in flood affected areas in Sabah namely Tenom and Beaufort is temporarily halted until the situation returns to normal, says the state Health Department. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/22/covid-19-vaccination-programme-in-sabah-flood-hit-districts-temporarily-halted