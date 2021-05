Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 22:56 Hits: 6

Brazil's health minister said on Friday the government is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the concerning coronavirus variant first identified in India in the northern state of Maranhao, which has detected the country's first cases.

