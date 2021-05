Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 23:30 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to help organise efforts to rebuild Gaza and said creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel is the "only answer" to the conflict. Biden also said he had told the Israelis to stop "intercommunal fighting" in the flashpoint city of Jerusalem ...

