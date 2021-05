Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 22:10 Hits: 5

Judge Gonzalez Rogers presses Cook on why Apple will not give users the option to buy lower-priced virtual goods.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/5/21/us-judge-grills-apples-tim-cook-in-final-minutes-of-epic-trial