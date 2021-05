Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 05:52 Hits: 4

With the detection of new faults Boeing's troubled jetliner remains in the headlines, even after it was recertified following two years of grounding.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/no-end-in-sight-for-the-boeing-737-max-saga/a-57516310?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf