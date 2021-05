Category: World Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 12:52 Hits: 7

Rents remain stubbornly high for many people in Poland, a lot of whom voted for promises on the issue made by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/poland-s-residential-rental-market-boom-or-boon/a-57531265?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf