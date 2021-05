Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 11:58 Hits: 9

Protesters have thrown stones and soldiers fired rubber bullets and tear gas amid unrest around the holy site in Jerusalem. It comes just hours after Israel and Hamas agreed a cease-fire.

