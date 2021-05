Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 14:25 Hits: 5

It's an election year and the fight against inequality is becoming a hot topic. The number of millionaires and billionaires in Germany is growing. How much does Germany favor the very rich to get even richer?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-good-is-germany-to-its-super-rich/a-57617709?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf