Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 23:41 Hits: 4

World leaders and top diplomats welcomed an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that came into force on Friday, but underscored the need for a long-term political solution to put a real end to the Middle East conflict.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/diplomacy/20210520-us-uk-hail-egypt-brokered-gaza-ceasefire