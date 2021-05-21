No, Hindus aren’t abandoning their religion en masse as Covid-19 grips India

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 09:43 Hits: 3

An excerpt from an Iranian news programme – making false claims that large numbers of Hindus are abandoning their religion en masse and throwing away their idols, allegedly because they had proved useless in stopping the spread of Covid-19 in India – started circulating widely on social media in mid-May. While the video may seem like serious journalism, it actually includes out-of-date images which were filmed well before the pandemic and taken out of context.

