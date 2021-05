Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 11:48 Hits: 4

Faced with Beijing's tightening grip on their city, more and more young Hongkongers have decided to leave to seek refuge abroad, many of them in the United Kingdom. FRANCE 24 followed Mui-Mui, a 15-year-old girl who decided to make the move, flying to London, where the local Hong Kong community continues to grow, week by week.

