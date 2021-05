Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 09:24 Hits: 5

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday will become the second world leader welcomed by President Joe Biden at the White House.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/south-korea-s-moon-to-be-second-leader-and-second-asian-welcomed-by-biden-14855726