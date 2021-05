Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 12:00 Hits: 7

GENEVA: Up to three times more people have died due to the pandemic than indicated by the officially reported COVID-19 deaths, the World Health Organization said on Friday (May 21). So far, more than 3.4 million deaths worldwide have officially been attributed to COVID-19 since the disease first ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/excess-deaths-covid-19-much-higher-reported-toll-who-14857688