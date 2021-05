Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 15:05 Hits: 9

NOGENT-LA-PHAYE, France: Patrick Violas made his fortune in mobile phone stores before ploughing 25 million euros of his own money into a sanctuary for lions, bears and laboratory primates. Now he's planning an extension before a ban on circus animals comes into effect. Violas, whose sanctuary ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/cna-lifestyle/lifestyle/room-at-the-refuge--french-shelter-braces-for-circus-animal-ban-14859044