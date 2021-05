Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 16:04 Hits: 8

Eloina Feliciano begged her mother not to sell her into marriage aged 14 under an ancestral tradition in their indigenous community in southern Mexico, but her pleas were in vain.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/-we-re-not-animals---the-mexican-girls-sold-as-brides-14859202