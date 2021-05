Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 19:24 Hits: 10

NEW YORK: New York police were conducting a hate crimes investigation on Friday (May 21) after several people shouting anti-Semitic slurs attacked a Jewish man while pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated in Times Square. Five or six men beat and pepper-sprayed the 29-year-old man ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-york-police-probe-hate-crime-after-jewish-man-attacked-14860496