Published on Friday, 21 May 2021

Just when Poland's illiberal ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), was in its most precarious political position in years, the country's opposition parties managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Worse, while the opposition missed an opportunity to make significant gains, PiS could emerge stronger than ever.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/polish-opposition-infighting-continues-to-help-populists-by-slawomir-sierakowski-2021-05