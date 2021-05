Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 19:26 Hits: 2

U.S. lawmakers have urged President Joe Biden to reconsider his decision to waive some sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, saying the move was against "both U.S. national and transatlantic security interests."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/nord-stream-sanctions-waivers-biden-us-lawmakers-security/31265660.html