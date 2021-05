Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 08:44 Hits: 5

U.S. authorities have seized 68 lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and a jaguar from an Oklahoma animal park that featured in the 2020 Netflix series “Tiger King”, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210521-us-authorities-seize-68-big-cats-from-netflix-tiger-king-couple