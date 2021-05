Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 17:55 Hits: 2

The European Parliament has said it will not approve a multi-billion-euro investment deal with China until Beijing lifts tit-for-tat sanctions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-lawmakers-back-freezing-china-investment-deal-over-sanctions-spat/a-57601694?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf