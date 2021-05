Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 04:19 Hits: 6

A Canadian court on Thursday ruled that the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was deliberate and an “act of terrorism,” paving the way for possible compensation for victims’ families.

