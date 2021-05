Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 06:50 Hits: 4

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's media minister Oliver Dowden said the government would consider whether further reform of governance at the publicly-funded BBC was needed after the broadcaster was pilloried by an inquiry into its 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Read full story

