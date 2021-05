Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 07:25 Hits: 5

KOTA KINABALU: Five districts in the state have been put on a 24-hour alert following floods triggered by heavy rainfall. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/21/five-sabah-districts-on-flood-alert-food-being-flown-in-to-victims