Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021

Bolivia's immunisation drive against COVID-19 is being hit by anti-vaccine misinformation that is stoking scepticism and leaving inoculation centres half empty, a challenge for the government facing a wave of new infections.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/-vaccines-are-satanic---bolivia-battles-fake-news-in-inoculation-drive-14852746