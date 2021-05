Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 23:10 Hits: 6

EU member states reached a deal Thursday paving the way for a Covid-19 certificate to open up travel in Europe, just as the operators of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris announced a July reopening.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-lines-up-covid-19-travel-pass-eiffel-tower-to-reopen-14853520