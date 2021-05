Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 23:27 Hits: 3

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new immigration pathway for Hong Kong residents has received nearly 6,000 applicants three months since its launch, a spokesman for the country's immigration ministry said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/canada-s-new-immigration-path-for-hong-kongers-attract-strong-interest-14852816