Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 00:55 Hits: 4

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina will tighten pandemic lockdown measures to combat a severe second COVID-19 wave, President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday (May 20), underscoring concern as daily cases and deaths have broken records over the last week. The strict "circuit breaker" measures will come ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/argentina-circuit-breaker-lockdown-covid-19-14854354