Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 06:40 Hits: 4

SYDNEY: Australia on Friday (May 21) pressed over-50s to get their coronavirus shots, as fears mounted that vaccine hesitancy could be priming the country for disaster. Australia is one of the few countries in the world to eliminate community transmission of COVID-19, but vaccine roll-out has been ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-covid-19-vaccine-over-50-years-astrazeneca-14856090