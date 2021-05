Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 20:54 Hits: 5

After 11 days of fighting with Hamas militants, Israel has accepted a cease-fire proposal mediated by Egypt. It has been the heaviest round of fighting between the two sides since a 50-day war in 2014.

