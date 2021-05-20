Problematic company contracted to transfer unaccompanied migrant kids continues to be problematic

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 23:00 Hits: 5

The White House apparently ripped into Health and Human Services (HHS) officials during a phone call following the shocking report this month that unaccompanied migrant children were kept stranded in buses overnight as they were waiting to be transferred to sponsors, NBC News said this week. White House officials were reportedly “livid.”

“’This is being taken very seriously both at the White House and HHS,’ said a person familiar with the call on Friday,” NBC News reports, saying that White House officials have pressed for an urgent investigation.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has already publicly said the agency would be “quickly investigating this to get to the bottom of what happened.” What’s new in this latest NBC News report is the White House also asking “whether the contractor responsible for busing the children was to blame for the delay.” But we already have on hand all the information we’ve needed to know that private defense contractor MVM Inc. shouldn’t even be holding this agreement in the first place.

“A major U.S. defense contractor quietly detained dozens of immigrant children inside a vacant Phoenix office building with dark windows, no kitchen and only a few toilets during three weeks of the Trump administration’s family separation effort,” Reveal reported in 2018. The contractor was MVM Inc., and the nation found out about this secretive operation only because a concerned resident in the area filmed children being led into the office building.

Reveal reported at the time that Lianna Dunlap, the concerned citizen, nearly broke down while recounting what she witnessed. “There’s been times where I drive by and I just start crying because, you know, it’s right behind my house,” she said in the report. “I don’t know and I think that’s the worst part—not knowing what’s actually going on in there and just hoping that they’re OK.”

Do I really need to go on about why MVM Inc. is bad? I mean, you could read more about it here or here but that should really, really be enough. It actually should have been enough that this was a private defense contractor in the first place. Yet The Daily Beast reported that the Biden administration signed a new contract with the company just this past March anyway. “This is a really abusive company that has profited off of the worst of this country’s policies regarding detention, torture, and widespread abuses,” National Immigrant Justice Center Senior Policy Analyst Jesse Franzblau said in that report.

The Biden administration’s investigation into the report of children being stranded on these rented buses overnight (one child reportedly for several days) should absolutely continue, and it’s welcome news—sadly it’s even surprising—to hear that a report of abuse against migrant kids is being taken seriously by the federal government. But what is already more than clear enough, and has already been more than clear enough, is that this contract should be terminated.

“Dr. Amy Cohen, a psychiatrist and executive director of the advocacy group Every Last One, said a 15-year-old Honduran boy she is working with was held on a bus from Saturday to Wednesday, using the bus bathroom during that time and unable to move about freely or communicate with family,” The Washington Postreported last week. That boy said he met other children in other buses who had also been stranded for that long.

The Biden administration just this week announced that it would terminate two Immigration and Customs Enforcement contracts with two detention facilities that are currently under federal investigation for abuses against detained immigrants. It should keep going. Cancel the MVM Inc. contract, Mr. President.

