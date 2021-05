Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 19:15 Hits: 3

Despite a guaranteed US veto, France proposed another draft resolution on Wednesday calling for an end to hostilities and humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip. The US vetoed similar measures in recent days, with a UN spokesman saying Washington is pursuing its own “intensive diplomatic efforts”.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210519-tensions-rage-between-france-and-us-at-united-nations-over-conflict-in-middle-east