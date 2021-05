Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 10:07 Hits: 3

Thousands of victims of defective breast implants manufactured in France should receive compensation, a Paris appeals court ruled on Thursday after deciding that German firm TUV Rheinland was negligent in awarding safety certificates.

