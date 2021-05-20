The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Video shows illegal gold miners attacking indigenous village in Brazil

Video shows illegal gold miners attacking indigenous village in Brazil A group of illegal gold miners fired shots at an indigenous village in Roraima state in northern Brazil on May 10. A video of the attack, filmed by members of the Yanomami community who live there, is proof of what the Yanomami have been saying for years, that there has been a sharp increase in violence across their territory since the arrival of close to 20,000 illegal gold miners. With clashes continuing throughout the week, local organisations are calling for an increase in security forces. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210520-video-illegal-gold-miners-attack-indigenous-village-brazil

