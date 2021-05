Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 17:19 Hits: 5

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and the United States are working intensively to resolve their dispute over subsidies to aircraft makers and should be able to do so by July, the EU's trade chief said on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/21/us-eu-should-resolve-aircraft-dispute-by-july---eu