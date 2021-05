Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 20:32 Hits: 5

N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - The African Union on Thursday called for civilian and military leaders in Chad to share power until elections can be organised following the death of President Idriss Deby and subsequent military takeover last month. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/21/african-union-urges-civilians-and-soldiers-to-share-power-in-chad