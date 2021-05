Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 19:01 Hits: 3

The pressure on French hospitals from the coronavirus epidemic eased further on Tuesday (May 18) with the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) down by 171 to 4,015, as the country prepares for a new easing of coronavirus constraints.

