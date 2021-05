Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 19:11 Hits: 3

Mexico aims to ensure its population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by October before the onset of colder weather, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday (May 18).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexico-aims-to-give-population-at-least-one-covid-19-vaccine-dose-by-october-14835592