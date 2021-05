Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 19:32 Hits: 3

The GAVI Vaccine Alliance hopes deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from India can be resumed in the third quarter of this year, it said on Tuesday, after the pandemic-battered country halted exports to focus on its own surge in infections.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/gavi-hopeful-covid-19-vaccine-exports-from-india-can-resume-in-q3-14835542