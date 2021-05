Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 21:18 Hits: 3

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Tuesday condemned the EU's "one-sided" statements on Israel, as his European counterparts called for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/hungary-fm-condemns-eu-s--one-sided--statements-on-israel-14836860