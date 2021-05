Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 23:04 Hits: 3

Argentina reported a record one-day coronavirus death toll of 745 on Tuesday (May 18) as the South American country gets hit by a second wave of infections that brought the number of positive tests recorded in a 24-hour period to 35,543.

