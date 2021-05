Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 10:02 Hits: 1

NICOSIA: Cyprus has recorded its first cases of a COVID-19 variant first detected in India, its health ministry said on Wednesday (May 19), adding they involved individuals who were swiftly isolated and quarantined after arriving on the island. Authorities said the variant was found in four people ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cyprus-finds-first-cases-of-indian-covid-19-variant-14840900