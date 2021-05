Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 22:10 Hits: 3

The coexistence of the cancellation and COVID-19’s increased prevalence in Singapore creates a sense of causality rightly or wrongly, says NUS Business School’s Andrew Delios.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/wef-singapore-covid-davos-economic-forum-cancelled-14839856